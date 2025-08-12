The Kinkead Agency Promotes Julie Devereux CEO And Greg Scott To President

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Kinkead Entertainment Agency, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has announced the promotions of Julie Devereux to CEO and Greg Scott to President.

With a background in advertising and management, Devereux has led campaigns for brands such as Pepsi and Taco Bell and guided the careers of artists including Tracy Nelson and Sammy Kershaw. In her new role, she will oversee the overall development of the agency she co-founded, including expanding film and television opportunities for its roster.

Scott brings more than 20 years of live touring experience as an artist and as co-owner of a record label under the Sony umbrella. He joined Kinkead at its launch in 2015 and has played a key role in its growth over the past decade.

“We are proud to represent country music icons as well as brand-new emerging talent who have joined our exclusive roster here at The Kinkead Entertainment Agency,” said Bob Kinkead, co-founder and co-CEO.