UK Indie Trade Groups Launch Grassroots Music Networking Day

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), the Association of Independent Promoters (AIP) and Music Venue Trust (MVT) have partnered to launch a new national networking day for the grassroots live music sector, backed by Arts Council England.

Scheduled for Tuesday, 14 October, the Grassroots Networking Day will take place at 229 London, bringing together bookers and programmers from independent festivals, grassroots venues, promoters and booking agents to foster new relationships and collaborations.

AIF, AIP and MVT collectively represent the largest employers in the grassroots music industry, commissioning the most performances by emerging artists and investing over £500 million annually into live music. Confirmed participating agencies include ATC-Live, Runway Artists, International Talent Booking (ITB), Pure Represents and Primary Talent, with more expected to join.

While AIF and MVT have hosted networking opportunities within their own events, this marks the first time the three organisations have co-created a dedicated platform for cross-sector connections. The programme will feature structured meetings as well as opportunities for interest-based groupings, such as regional or genre-specific cohorts.

The pilot event is supported by National Lottery funding through Arts Council England. Claire Mera-Nelson, the council’s Director of Music, described it as “a dedicated space for discussion about shared challenges” and a chance to explore “collaboration, partnership and the exchange of ideas” to strengthen the sector.

Booking details will be sent to AIF, AIP and Music Venues Alliance members, with an expression of interest form available for others.

The Grassroots Networking Day will complement, rather than replace, existing industry fixtures. The AIF Festival Congress returns to Bristol on 5 February 2026, and MVT’s Venues Day will hold its 11th edition at Shoreditch Town Hall on 17 March 2026.