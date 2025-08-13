Austen Adams Named President Of Warner Chappell Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM) announced that industry veteran Austen Adams has been appointed to the role of President of Warner Chappell Music Nashville.

Adams will assume his new duties at WCM Nashville officially on September 15, reporting to WCM Co-Chairs, CEO Guy Moot and COO Carianne Marshall.

He joins Warner Chappell after a stint at Big Loud, where he helped to foster the label’s growth, including the expansion of its staff of 30 to more than 100. Before he joined Big Loud, Adams worked as an entertainment attorney, focused on artist management,.

“I’ve always believed that songs and songwriters are the soul of our business. Which is why I’ve been a longtime admirer of what Ben Vaughn and the Warner Chappell team have built. I’m deeply honored to be entrusted with leading the next chapter. Together, we’ll champion storytelling, protect creativity, and help songwriters share their visions in bold and impactful ways. Thank you to Guy and Carianne for their trust in me, and to everyone at Big Loud – especially Seth, Craig, and Joey – for their faith and support these last six years,” Adams said.

“Austen is a class act, with trusted relationships across the industry, and a holistic understanding of both the creative and the commercial. Given our longstanding, successful partnership with Austen, Seth, and the Big Loud team, this is a very natural move for both him and us. We’re excited about what he’ll contribute to Warner Chappell and the songwriting community, nurturing the culture in Nashville, while finding fresh ways to bring its talent global opportunities. With Austen and our amazing team on Music Row, we know the commitment, integrity, and humanity of Ben Vaughn’s legacy will be carried into the future,” Moot and Marshall added in a joint statement.