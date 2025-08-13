Blue Note L.A. Launches A New Partnership With Mastercard

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Blue Note Entertainment Group announced a new exclusive partnership with Mastercard at its brand-new Los Angeles club, ahead of the venue’s scheduled debut on August 14.

Under the terms of the sponsorship deal, Mastercard cardholders will have exclusive access to experiences at Blue Note Los Angeles, including VIP seating not offered to the public.

Cardholders will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to select opening-week shows, including access to otherwise sold-out performances. Additional benefits include special access to artist meet-and-greets.

“Mastercard is committed to inspiring people to pursue their passions, and music is one of the most powerful ways we connect with culture and community,” said Rustom Dastoor, EVP of Marketing and Communications for the Americas at Mastercard. “Our partnership with Blue Note Los Angeles marks an exciting expansion of our music footprint in a city that has long been a heartbeat of artistic innovation. Together, we are bringing cardholders closer to the sounds they love – offering exclusive access to intimate performances, sold-out shows, and unforgettable moments that only live music can deliver.”

“We’re proud to partner with Mastercard to offer their cardholders exclusive access to Blue Note LA. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to connect even more people to live jazz and reflects our shared passion for delivering unforgettable experiences and truly memorable moments,” said Steven Bensusan, President of Blue Note Entertainment Group.

The club, which features a 200-capacity main room, is scheduled to open with a special performance by five-time Grammy Award–winning artist Robert Glasper.

“Blue Note LA will focus on curated and consistent, artist-driven programming in that intimate Blue Note Jazz Club vibe that people love. Blue Note New York has a uniquely New York energy, and for Blue Note LA, it’s important to honor what makes this city’s creative energy and spirit so distinctive. Blue Note embraces the space to collaborate and experience those spontaneous moments that are special. We’re thankful to all the artists and their teams who are part of this opening season of shows. They’re helping us set the tone to launch Blue Note LA,” said Alex Kurland, Director of Programming at Blue Note Entertainment Group.