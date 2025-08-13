Columbia Records Artist Bebe Stockwell Signs With TMWRK And Wasserman

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Columbia Records recording artist Bebe Stockwell has signed with

TMWRK for management and Wasserman for touring. Stockwell’s team now includes Andrew McInnes and Nick Palmacci at TMWRK as well as Kiely Mosiman at Wasserman. She is also repped by Carla Sacks at Sacks & Co.

“Bebe represents the best of the next generation of folk and Americana artists,” says McInnes, CEO and founder of TMWRK. “She’s not only bringing a new a fresh perspective to the genre but an entire new age group of fans.”

Stockwell, the Boston-born singer, songwriter, and performer crafts folk anthems punctuated by an unapologetically and unfiltered Gen-Z perspective. Her life began in the neighborhood of Beacon Hill where she took piano, drum, and guitar lessons, and penning songs of her own served as an outlet as a kid. While attending the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University, she continued to write and record.

She eventually caught the attention of Grammy Award-winning producer M-Phazes and together they collaborated on her 2022 breakout “Love Me Back,” which to date has amassed north of 7 million Spotify streams. “Love Me Back” paved the way for more music, including “Robbie,” “Frosty,” and “Helium.” She has shared stages with the likes of Caamp, Claire Rosinkranz, Stephen Sanchez, Rachel Chinouriri, and M. Ward in addition to gracing the bills of Newport Folk Festival and Boston Calling. In 2024, the songstress inked a deal with Columbia Records and released her debut EP, Driving Backwards, to much acclaim in May 2025.

Bebe currently resides in LA and is in the studio working on her next project. This fall she will make appearances at Bumbershoot and Austin City Limits Music Festival, among others.