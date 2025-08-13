Diana Ross To Headline 2025 Promises Of Hope Gala

IRVINE, CA (CelebrityAccess) – City of Hope Orange County, part of one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has announced that Diana Ross will perform at its 2025 Promises of Hope gala.

The annual gala is a celebration of the philanthropic support that powers innovation in cancer research and treatment. The October 11th gala will be held on City of Hope Orange County’s academic cancer campus in Irvine, set against the backdrop of Orange County’s only specialty cancer hospital.

Opening later this year, the specialty cancer hospital will deliver breakthrough acute care, trailblazing research, advanced surgical oncology, immediate care for outpatients, and rehabilitative, integrative and spiritual care resources that only a nationally recognized cancer research and treatment organization can provide.

The evening will bring together more than 500 distinguished business and community leaders, grateful patients and their families and City of Hope supporters to recognize the seismic shift in cancer care now underway in Orange County. The gala will culminate in a performance by former Supremes front-woman Diana Ross, whose legacy of empowerment and artistic excellence echoes the spirit of the evening.

The gala is co-chaired by philanthropist and longtime City of Hope supporter Stephanie Argyros; Robert Stone, Chief Executive Officer, Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair; and Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, Ronald and Sandi Simon Presidential Chair.

“We made a bold promise to the 3.2 million people of Orange County — to bring all of City of Hope’s world-renowned cancer research and treatment to this community. This year, as we open Orange County’s only cancer specialty hospital, we are delivering on that promise,” Walker said. “We are profoundly grateful to everyone who has supported us and helped us bring our vision to life. Now, the full continuum of advanced cancer care will be available to generations of patients right here in Orange County.”

The new hospital is part of City of Hope’s $1.5 billion investment in Orange County and completes the continuum of cancer care – from prevention through survivorship. Seamlessly connected to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, the hospital will offer patients access to acute care, cutting-edge research, complex surgeries and first-in-human clinical trials.

“This hospital was made possible because of the generosity of this community and their belief in City of Hope’s mission,” said Argyros. “I am honored to co-chair this year’s Promises of Hope gala and celebrate the visionaries who helped turn promise into progress.”

“Philanthropy has always powered City of Hope’s greatest achievements. This new specialty cancer hospital is no exception,” said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer, City of Hope. “We’re celebrating not only a beautiful, state-of-the-art building, but the lifesaving research, expertise and compassionate care that will happen inside—made possible by every generous donor who said ‘yes’ to our vision.”

Proceeds from the gala will support programs, research and care at the new specialty cancer hospital and across City of Hope Orange County’s network of advanced cancer care. To learn more about the event or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit PromisesofHope.Givesmart.com.