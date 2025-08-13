Kobalt And Spotify Strike New Direct Licensing Agreement

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Spotify and Kobalt, the world’s largest independent music publisher, have entered into a direct, multiyear licensing agreement designed to deliver greater flexibility, efficiency, value, and protections to songwriters in the US.

This deal reflects the collaborative efforts between the two businesses building a licensing framework to enable new formats, innovations, and potential to connect creators and fans alike. The deal also reflects a broader shift toward licensing structures that allow songwriters to participate more directly in the value their work creates on streaming platforms.

“We’ve always believed that better partnerships lead to better outcomes,” said Alex Norström, Co-President & Chief Business Officer, Spotify. “This agreement with Kobalt boosts our support of songwriters through a licensing model that unlocks new growth and will expand the way music is made and shared today.”

Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt said, “As the largest independent music publisher dedicated to fighting for the rights of songwriters, this deal reaffirms our unwavering commitment to ensuring our songwriters are paid fairly for their work, and underscores the importance of progressive licensing models that reflect the real-world use of music across digital platforms. This partnership is a step in the right direction, and we look forward to continuing to work with Spotify to increase the value of songwriter royalties.”