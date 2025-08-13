MSG Entertainment Corporation Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) has reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2025.

Fiscal 2025 was highlighted by a year of strong demand for the Company’s array of live entertainment offerings. The Company hosted nearly 6 million guests at more than 975 events, including concerts, special events, family shows, and marquee sports, as well as the New York Knicks’ and New York Rangers’ regular seasons and the Knicks’ playoff run. It also reflected approximately 1.1 million tickets sold across 200 shows of the Christmas Spectacular production, which delivered another year of record-setting revenues. In addition, the Company repurchased approximately $40 million of its Class A common stock during fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the Company reported revenues of $942.7 million, a decrease of $16.5 million, or 2%, as compared to the prior year. In addition, the Company reported operating income of $122.1 million, an increase of $10.2 million, or 9%, and adjusted operating income of $222.5 million, an increase of $11.0 million, or 5%, both as compared to the prior year.(1)

For the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, the Company reported revenues of $154.1 million, a decrease of $31.9 million, or 17%, as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company reported an operating loss of $25.8 million, an increase of $16.9 million as compared to the prior year quarter, and an adjusted operating loss of $1.3 million as compared to adjusted operating income of $13.1 million in the prior year quarter.(1)

Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, “During fiscal 2025, we saw strong demand for our portfolio of entertainment assets. We see this momentum continuing in fiscal 2026, and believe we are well positioned to drive solid revenue and adjusted operating income growth in the year ahead.”