Rising Folk Band Sons of Habit Signs With WME

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Talent agency WME announced the signing of rising indie folk band Sons of Habit for exclusive worldwide representation across all areas.

The group, which hails from the small town of Habit, Kentucky, features frontman Mitchell Douglas, his writing partner Hagan Edge, and bandmates Dalton Daniels, Jeffrey Parish, and Noah Patrick.

“Sons of Habit’s authenticity, musicianship, and undeniable chemistry make them one of the most exciting new acts on the scene,” said WME’s Adam Fisher. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to WME and look forward to helping them bring their music to audiences worldwide.”

“We’ve been chasing this dream since those first nights in the trailer back in Habit, Kentucky,” said Sons of Habit. “To have WME in our corner means we can take the music we love to even more people, in more places, than we ever imagined. This is just the beginning.”

The group released its debut EP, Nostalgia, earlier this year, which included the single “Madeline,” generating millions of streams since its debut, as well as their latest single, “Fools Gold.”

Sons of Habit have also been on the road this year, performing both headlining shows and supporting artists such as Ole 60, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Revivalists, and Dustin Lynch.