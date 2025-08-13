Trump to Host 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, Announces Honoree List

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — President Trump visited the Kennedy Center on Wednesday to announce the list of Kennedy Center Honorees for 2025 and revealed that he has been asked to host the event.

“I have agreed to host — do you believe what I have to do?” President Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday.

The honorees for 2025 include country legend George Strait, disco icon Gloria Gaynor, Tony Award–winning singer Michael Crawford, the rock band KISS, and actor Sylvester Stallone.

The announcements come months after Trump overhauled the Kennedy Center’s senior staff, replacing the organization’s board and leadership — including President Deborah Rutter — with loyalists such as Dan Scavino and Richard Grenell, and naming himself chairman of the organization.

“The 48th Kennedy Center Honorees are outstanding people, an outstanding group — incredible,” Mr. Trump said. “We can’t wait to celebrate the Kennedy Center Honors.”

The Kennedy Center Honors will take place on December 22 and will be televised on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.