Capitol Music Group Announces Promotions, Elevates Jessica Eason to Senior Vice President of Marketing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Capitol Music Group (CMG) has announced a series of promotions, including the elevation of longtime marketing executive Jessica Eason to Senior Vice President of Marketing. The moves also include Dante Smith being named Senior Vice President and Head of Motown Digital, joining an Urban Marketing team that also features Justin Grant, who became SVP/Head of Urban Digital last fall.

Eason joined Capitol Records seven years ago and rose through the ranks of the marketing division, developing and executing campaigns for artists including Doechii, JT (of City Girls), Offset, Quavo, and acts from TDE and QC, among many others.

“Working alongside this incredible team of executives, partners, and artists at Capitol during my time at the label has been hugely gratifying,” said Eason. “I look forward to collaborating with Justin, Dante, and the entire marketing team to launch the next generation of artists at Capitol.”

She began her career as a publicist at the PR and marketing firm PMK*BNC.

Smith, promoted to lead Motown Digital in 2024, now adds the SVP title. His credits include work with Offset, Quavo, Toosii, JT, Kali Uchis, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, Queen Naija, and Migos.

Grant, a more recent addition to CMG’s Urban team, has already made his mark with contributions to projects such as YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s MASA, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

“Jessica has had a huge impact at Capitol, playing a pivotal role in a number of very successful artist projects,” said Tom March, Chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group. “I am excited to see her step into this important role and make even greater contributions to our roster of artists. Together, Jessica, Dante, and Justin form a team of marketing all-stars that can help us supercharge campaigns and build true career artists.”