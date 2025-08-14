LA28 Unveils First-Ever Olympic Venue Naming Rights Program

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — For the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history, the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee announced plans to sell naming rights for Olympic venues.

Under the terms of the new pilot program, qualifying LA28 partners will have the opportunity to retain existing venue naming rights during the Games, as well as secure new sponsorship deals and expand activation efforts tied to the event.

Alongside established venues such as the Honda Center, up to 19 temporary venues will be available to Worldwide Olympic & Paralympic Games partners and LA28 partners. Standard clean venue policies will still apply to non-naming rights partners.

As part of the initiative, LA28 announced that the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios and Honda Center will be the first named venues for the 2028 Olympic Games.

“From the moment we submitted our bid, LA28 committed to reimagining what’s possible for the Games,” said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman. “Today’s historic announcement delivers on that promise, creating the first-ever venue naming rights program in Olympic and Paralympic history while advancing LA28’s mission of fully privately funded, no-new-build Games. These groundbreaking partnerships with Comcast and Honda, along with additional partners to come, will not only generate critical revenue for LA28 but introduce a new commercial model to benefit the entire Movement. We’re grateful to the IOC for making this transformation possible.”

“As a Founding Partner of LA28, Honda is immensely proud that a world-class sports and entertainment venue like Honda Center will step onto the international stage to power Olympic dreams at the highest level,” said Ed Beadle, Vice President of Digital Services & Marketing, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “We have partnered with Honda Center for nearly two decades and we’re excited that it will help showcase Southern California during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”