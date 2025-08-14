Live Nation Reveals Tides: Hong Kong’s First Purpose-Built Mid-Sized Music Venue

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) _ Live Nation has unveiled TIDES, a brand-new 1,500-capacity live music venue set to open soon in Kowloon.

Purpose-built for the demands of today’s touring landscape, TIDES is Hong Kong’s only mid-sized venue with fully integrated production capabilities and touring-grade infrastructure.

Named in homage to the sea and its maritime history, TIDES is located on the first floor of the iconic, ship-shaped Whampoa complex and was designed entirely in-house by Live Nation.

Stephanie Bax, President of Venue Development Asia at Live Nation, commented: “TIDES gives Hong Kong promoters and artists a much-needed alternative. The design prioritizes efficient setup, making it seamless for acts to include Hong Kong in their tour plans. With integrated production and a layout built for audience connection, the venue offers both international and local artists a professional platform to grow their fan base.”

Filling a clear gap in the market, TIDES features built-in sound, lighting, and flexible staging for efficient, plug-and-play operation. The venue also includes state-of-the-art artist support areas and a lounge for pre- and post-show gatherings.

With an efficient setup that enables high event turnover, TIDES is projected to host up to 250 event days annually. Open to all event organizers seeking a modern, mid-sized venue, TIDES welcomes not only concerts but also brand activations, corporate functions, and mid-scale productions, offering a versatile platform for promoters and sponsors to connect with diverse audiences year-round.

The venue delivers on Live Nation’s global commitment to exceptional music experiences and unlocks new partnership opportunities for those looking to engage Hong Kong’s dynamic live entertainment scene.