Mariah Dawne Signed To The SRG-ILS Group’s Label Roster

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The SRG-ILS Group proudly welcomes their new signee’, rising star, singer-songwriter, Mariah Dawne also known as MARIAH. (with a period) to its growing roster. Ms. Dawne is gearing up for the follow-up release to her recently released buzzworthy single, “Hold On Me” (Act I and Act II) featuring, Grammy award-winning artist, Raheem DeVaughn.

“Mariah is a gifted singer and songwriter and we are excited to be part of the next phase of her career,” mentions Claude Villani, CEO of SRG-ILS Group

“I am truly grateful to God and super excited to sign with the SRG-ILS Group. This amazing team has already made me feel right at home, and I’m ready to create music that hopefully listeners will fall in love with. I look forward to what’s in store!,” shares Mariah.

Mariah Dawne’s fist release under the SRG-ILS Group will be the sensuous and playful single, “PINK LEMONADE”. It will arrive at your preferred lemonade “streaming” stand on September 19.

Mariah. is an active partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in support of their “Love Music Stop Cancer” Campaign to help raise awareness and funds to save lives via the initiative #MusicGives. #LoveMusicStopCancer. Mariah. stands strong in her faith in God, and as a NICU Nurse and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, she believes in never giving up. “Dream with your eyes wide open.”- Mariah.

Mariah. has been singing since the young age of 5 years old. The Church Choir, local talent shows, school plays, and Mom’s rigid vocal coaching were the bedrock of Mariah’s initial training. Born Mariah Dawne Hester in Shreveport, LA, she is an ‘old soul’ and animal lover with a flair for the arts- to include public speaking, painting, pottery, and dance. Strong in her faith in God, this NICU Nurse and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated continued to sing and perform while pursuing her degree and serving in multiple scholarly roles. She is also a prolific songwriter; as demonstrated by her initial Billboard R&B Top 30 charting release – ‘Material Girl’. Since then, Mariah. has been able to gain the hearts of music lovers around the world with her most recently released single, “Hold on Me” (Act I and Act 2) featuring Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, DeVaughn.