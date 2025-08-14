Phil Plested Signs A Global Publishing Deal With WCM

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Phil Plested, the noted singer-songwriter who has penned hits for the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Jonas Brothers, and Bastille, has signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

The deal with Warner Chappell covers all of Plested’s future works but does not include his back catalog, according to the company.

“I’ve always had a strong creative relationship with Warner Chappell—the US team and UK team have all shown my songs so much love over the years. So signing with them and making it official feels both familiar and fresh, and it’s a truly special moment. I can’t wait to see what we can get done together,” Plested said.

“I couldn’t be more excited to finally be working with Phil, as I’ve been a huge fan since we first met in 2017. I can’t wait to dive in and get Phil working across even more exciting projects globally, as well as be a part of his incredible ongoing artist project. Phil has been key to a lot of Warner Chappell songs and attended most of our songwriting camps over the years, so I know our whole team worldwide is excited to officially have him as part of the family. Thank you to Phil, Hannan, and Amar for trusting us with Phil’s publishing—we’re going to have a lot of fun,” added Emily Green, Director of A&R and Catalogue at Warner Chappell Music UK.

Plested first made his mark on the music industry in 2016 when he co-wrote “Touch” for Little Mix, and achieved his first UK No. 1 three years later when Lewis Capaldi took Plested’s “Before You Go” to the top of the charts. Since then, he has written hits including Kygo x OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” and Marshmello x Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me,” among others.

“Phil is an amazing songwriter whose music has a truly global reach. For years, it has felt like he has been part of the WCM extended family, having taken part in a number of our global songwriting camps and worked closely with our teams in both the UK and US. I’m delighted we’ve made the relationship official and can work even more closely with him to tap into his creative brilliance,” said Shani Gonzales, Managing Director of WCM UK and Head of International A&R.