Position Music Signs Producer Freedo To Global Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music has announced the signing of producer Freedo to a global publishing deal. The Swiss born producer has had hits with Zara Larsson, The Chainsmokers, ENHYPEN, Alok and Ava Max and remixed globally renowned superstars such as Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Demi Lovato among many others.

“Freedo has a gift for reaching the top in any genre he works in. From massive pop anthems like ‘Lush Life’ to dance hits like ‘Takeaway,’ and heartfelt singer-songwriter tracks like Henry Moodie’s ‘drunk text,’ Freedo has a rare ability to make any song feel both global and unforgettable. Working with him is a dream, and I’m beyond excited for what’s ahead. Mike Torres, A&R Position Music.

Adds Freedo; “From the moment I met Mike, Emily and Mark, I knew I wanted to work with them. We shared a clear vision for the next chapter of my career. Mike quickly understood where my strengths as a producer are and brought a wave of creative ideas for collaboration. The Position team knows how to support creatives, and they do it with real passion. I am excited to see where we can take this together.”

“From the Deep Swiss Alps to Hollywood: Freedo, we finally made it! Huge thanks to Mike, Mark, Tyler and the entire Position crew. We couldn’t be happier to kick off this next chapter together.” Benji Vermeil, Freedo Manager

Freedo is not a man of many words. Instead, he speaks through his music – a blend of pristine pop and luscious soundscapes – that connects feverish chart stans, wide-eyed club-goers and pop culture critics across the globe. A child of raves, European hip-hop and a time when Timbaland and The Neptunes ruled the charts via super-smooth, colorful beats, he’s all about making songs for moments. His back catalogue has collectively racked up over 8 billion streams to date.