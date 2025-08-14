Rascal Flatts Announces ‘Life Is A Highway’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful return to touring, country music icons Rascal Flatts announced they will hit the road again in 2026 for their Life Is A Highway Tour.

The tour kicks off on January 15th at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina and is scheduled to wrap on February 28th at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York.

“What a ride the past year has been! We’re so excited to continue this tour, the response we’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming and humbling,” said Jay DeMarcus. “We’ve truly had such a blast over the past year getting back in front of our fans out on the road, and we thought, ‘Why not keep the party going?’”

Tickets for most shows on the tour go on sale on Friday, August 22.

2026 LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

1/15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

1/16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

1/17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

1/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

1/23 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

1/24 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

1/29 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

1/30 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

1/31 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

2/5 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

2/6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

2/7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

2/12 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena ~

2/13 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

2/14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

2/19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

2/21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

2/26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

2/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

2/28 – Buﬀalo, NY – KeyBank Center