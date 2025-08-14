Save The Music and Sweetwater Team Up to Bring Music Tech Grants to 30 Schools Nationwide

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Save The Music Foundation is renewing and expanding its partnership with Sweetwater to help deliver nearly 30 J Dilla Music Technology Grants to public schools across the U.S. in the 2025–2026 school year. Each grant includes up to 420 instruments and pieces of music technology, and Sweetwater will provide warehousing, distribution, discounted gear, and waived shipping fees—freeing up more of the nonprofit’s resources for direct student impact.

The expanded collaboration builds on the success of 2024, when Sweetwater supported deliveries to 42 schools. This year’s grants are part of Save The Music’s goal to launch 100 comprehensive music education programs nationwide in communities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York City, Nashville, and Washington, DC.

“We deeply appreciate music’s transformational effect on students,” said Jeff Ostermann, Chief People and Culture Officer at Sweetwater. “We’re proud to support the J Dilla Music Tech program with both grant funding and our ability to provide top-tier gear, customer service, and logistics support.”

Since launching in 2018, the J Dilla Music Technology Grant has reached over 85 schools, giving middle and high school students hands-on access to music production, DJing, and sound engineering tools. A recent case study found 82% of participating students reported greater interest in music-related careers, and teachers saw improved engagement and attendance.

“As we prepare for another year of deliveries, Sweetwater’s partnership ensures we can reach more students than ever with the power of music,” said Chiho Feindler, Chief Program Officer at Save The Music.