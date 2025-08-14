SiriusXM To Broadcast Celebration Of Life For Grand Ole Opry Star Jeannie Seely

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely’s Celebration of Life memorial service will broadcast nationally on SiriusXM today (August 14). With a one-hour delay, “Jeannie Seely’s 5,398th Opry Show” will air at 11:00 a.m. / CT on Willie’s Roadhouse. It will re-air on Sunday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. / CT and again at 11:00 p.m. / CT the same day.

The actual service honoring the late Grammy winner will take place today at 10:00 a.m. / CT at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The service will be broadcast live on 650 AM WSM. It will also be available to live stream.

Seely passed away Friday (August 1) from complications of an intestinal infection. She was 85. Seely had battled health issues since last fall which escalated in December following the passing of her husband, Gene Ward. She had undergone multiple back surgeries this spring for vertebrae repairs, as well as two emergency abdominal surgeries.

Holding the record for the most Opry appearances in history, Seely banked a total of 5,397 performances before her death.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Seely’s name are suggested to a charitable organization that benefits pets and/or to the Opry Trust Fund.