Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Music Manager Carl Stubner

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
7 0

Carl Stubner runs the management company Shelter Music. He personally manages ZZ Top and Crowded House and has been involved with Fleetwood Mac and other acts. This is his story as well as the story of the management group he is growing.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/carl-stubner/id1316200737?i=1000721934253

https://open.spotify.com/episode/42vU9zmUtbz7hSungxxuhF?si=VNPdIcWfRY6knepdO1G3zQ

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/carl-stubner-289534998/

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/7235742a-56fd-47da-bb9d-03fc30986669/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-carl-stubner

Join CelebrityAccess Now