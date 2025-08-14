Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie Signs With Jonas Group Publishing

Jonas Group
Back Row (L to R): ET Brown, Sr. Director, Creative Services, SESAC; George Kreis, Pres., Jonas Group Entertainment; Leslie T. DiPiero, Pres., Jonas Group Publishing; Kevin Jonas Sr., Founder & Chairman, JGE Front Row: Aaron Gillespie (Photo: Abbey Watson)
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Aaron Gillespie, best known as the primary vocalist and drummer of the metalcore band Underoath, has signed a global publishing deal with Jonas Group Publishing.

A noted Nashville producer and songwriter, Gillespie co-wrote and performed on “Demon or Ghost” with Mitchell Tenpenny, penned “Hereditary” with Cassadee Pope and produced and co-wrote “Long Live Country Music” and “Heaven Is A Honky Tonk” with platinum-selling artist and songwriter Raelynn and many others.

“Aaron brings a rare combination of authenticity, passion, and creative range that inspires everyone in the room,” said Jonas Group Publishing President Leslie T. DiPiero. “From rock stages around the world to intimate songwriter circles in Nashville, he’s done it all – and he does it with heart. We’re honored to be part of his next chapter.”

“I’m excited and honored to be a part of the family at Jonas,” said Gillespie. “It feels like an actual family, and the attention to detail they have – and the honesty about what you’re making – is unparalleled. Leslie DiPiero and team have truly made me believe in myself as a writer and producer, and I’m so ready to see where this all takes us.”

