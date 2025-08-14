VNTG PR Rebrands as Sotis Entertainment Group, Expands Into Full-Service Artist Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based public relations firm VNTG PR announced it has officially rebranded as Sotis Entertainment Group, a full-service management, touring, and branding company.

Headquartered in Nashville’s Berry Hill neighborhood, Sotis Entertainment Group represents a roster that includes established artists such as Chris Janson and Terry McBride, as well as rising stars including Trey Calloway, Makenzie Phipps, Will Wesley, Florian Fox, and Charlotte Morris.

The company debuted in 2020 as a boutique focused on pop and rock but has since expanded into country and Americana. More recently, it has shifted toward artist management and digital strategy. Recent projects include assisting with the relaunch of McBride & The Ride with Terry McBride and partnering with Chris Janson to launch his fan club, Janson Junkies.

“We all come to Nashville to chase a dream, and often that dream evolves,” said company founder Dominick Sotis. “When I graduated from Belmont, it seemed natural to gravitate toward public relations and social media, but this was in the middle of a pandemic, so being flexible was key—not only to survive, but to thrive. I’m excited to usher in this new chapter for Sotis Entertainment Group and continue to evolve!”

“Through management, digital marketing, public relations, and booking services, Sotis Entertainment Group prides itself on devising unique growth strategies across all facets of an artist’s career,” Sotis added. “We help create mutually beneficial relationships between our firm and its artists, in which talent, work ethic, and character are held in the highest regard.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Dominick Sotis for the past three years. He’s been instrumental in helping me with every facet of my career—from socials to touring, releasing new music, public relations, and more. As an independent artist with a small team, every member counts, and knowing we have Dominick in our corner gives me a lot of confidence moving forward,” said singer-songwriter and client Terry McBride.