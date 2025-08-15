AMALIE Arena Renamed Benchmark International Arena Through A New Naming-Rights Deal

TAMPA BAY, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Vinik Sports Group (VSG), the company behind the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and the mergers and acquisitions specialist Benchmark International announced a new naming rights partnership that will see AMALIE Arena will officially become Benchmark International Arena.

As part of the multi-year partnership, the arena will undergo a complete rebranding, including the addition of new interior and exterior signage, digital integrations and the renaming of the arena’s premium club level to the Benchmark International Club Level.

The agreement will also see the two partners make joint investment of more than $3 million into non-profit community iniatives that are intended to have a “meaningful impact” in the Tampa Bay area.

“This is a proud moment for Benchmark International, and another first in our market space,” said Benchmark International’s Chairman and Co-Founder, Steven Keane. “We are honored to partner with Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning, organizations that, like us, are committed to delivering excellence and giving back to the community. Benchmark International Arena will continue to be a destination where unforgettable moments and community connection come together under one roof.”

“We’re proud to welcome Benchmark International as the new naming rights partner of our venue,” said Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs. “Benchmark International is a well-respected brand with global reach and strong ties to the Tampa Bay community. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, service, and community impact. As we transition to this new era, we are grateful for our long-time naming rights partner, AMALIE Oil, who will continue to be a corporate partner of our organization.”