Chord Music Partners Announces Investment from Searchlight Capital Partners To Back Music IP Acquisitions

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Chord Music Partners, a management and acquisition venture for music intellectual property, today announced a strategic investment from funds advised by the private equity investor Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.

The investment will support Chord’s acquisition of recorded music and publishing catalogs, adding to a portfolio that already includes works from artists and songwriters such as Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, David Guetta, Lorde, and John Legend.

Founded in 2021 by KKR and Dundee Partners, Chord recieved additional investment from Universal Music Group, who acquired 25.8% interest in Chord Music Partners (Chord) for US$240 million in early 2024.

“Searchlight’s expertise, network, and ability to help expand Chord’s premier IP portfolio make them an ideal strategic partner for our next chapter,” said Sam Hendel, Dundee Partners Managing Principal and Chord Co-Founder. “We’re excited to welcome them and look forward to pursuing the increasingly exciting opportunities in today’s music landscape together.”

Darren Glatt, Partner at Searchlight, added, “The Chord team has built a strong and diversified platform at the forefront of music investment, making it a home for the works and legacies of the world’s premier artists. We look forward to contributing to Chord’s next phase of growth and value creation for both its artists and investors.”

Searchlight was advised by Lazard and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP on the transaction.