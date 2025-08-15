Judge Dismisses Most Of Sarah Rivers’ Lawsuit Against Sean Combs

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sean “Diddy” Combs got some good news on one of his many legal fronts this week after a judge dismissed most of the claims brought against him in a lawsuit by former Making the Band 2 singer Sara Rivers.

Rivers, who competed on MTV’s Making the Band as Sara Stokes, was one of more than a dozen people who filed lawsuits against Combs alleging sexual misconduct.

In her $60 million suit, Rivers claimed that Combs cornered her in a recording studio and groped her, and further alleged that she was blackballed in the music industry after refusing his advances.

Combs’ legal team countered the allegations, describing them as “false,” “opportunistic,” and “legally deficient.”

On August 14, 2025, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff sided with Combs’ defense team and dismissed 21 of the 22 claims in Rivers’ suit, ruling that they had been filed past the statute of limitations and were therefore legally deficient, according to court filings obtained by TMZ.

The claims were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.

The only claim that was not dismissed is Rivers’ allegation under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, which is currently under appellate review.

Combs still faces dozens of civil lawsuits related to his alleged behavior and has been convicted on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution, a violation of the Mann Act, with sentencing scheduled for October.