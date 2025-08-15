NIVA And Portland Venues Stop Live Nation Music Hall, For Now

(Hypebot) — The leadership of NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) travelled to Portland, Maine last week to stand with local venue owners in opposition to a proposed 3,300 capacity Live Nation venue

Newly released regional data from the NIVA State Of Live report showed how a proposed Live Nation Portland Music Hall could damage the state’s live music economy valued at $550 million annually.

NIVA Executive Director Stephen Parker told Portland officials that Live Nation has a long history of anti-competitive practices which would harm its independent venues and music scene. The U.S. Department of Justice and 40 states filed a lawsuit earlier this year against Live Nation alleging similar behavior nationally.

Supporters of the proposed Live Nation venue site job creation and increased economic activity as potential benefits.

“If this project is approved, it will lead to a loss of jobs and closures,” counters Parker. “Ultimately, because of their model of extraction and taking away from the arts and culture communities… we’re going to lose.

NIVA and Portland venues stop Live Nation Music Hall

This week the Portland Planning Board voted 6-3 to impose a 180-day moratorium that temporarily halts projects like the Portland Music Hall.

If the Planning Board determines the project could cause public harm, members could vote to delay it, according News Center, Maine, and send the proposal to committee for additional review.