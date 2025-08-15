Taylor Swift Reveals The Details Of Her 12th Studio Album

(CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from completing the biggest tour in history with her Eras tour, Taylor Swift has announced details of her next album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” due in October.

Swift revealed the new album during a podcast appearance with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, stating that it will include 12 tracks and be released on October 3.

She also shared posts on social media revealing the album’s cover art, which features Swift in showgirl bangles floating in a pool of green-tinged water.

Along with the image, Swift unveiled the tracklist for the 12-song album, which includes a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Life of a Showgirl track list

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father Figure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin the Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wish List

Wood

CANCELLED!

Honey

The Life of a Showgirl, featuring Sabrina Carpenter