Taylor Swift Reveals The Details Of Her 12th Studio Album

(CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from completing the biggest tour in history with her Eras tour, Taylor Swift has announced details of her next album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” due in October.
Swift revealed the new album during a podcast appearance with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, stating that it will include 12 tracks and be released on October 3.
She also shared posts on social media revealing the album’s cover art, which features Swift in showgirl bangles floating in a pool of green-tinged water.
Along with the image, Swift unveiled the tracklist for the 12-song album, which includes a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.
The Life of a Showgirl track list
The Fate of Ophelia
Elizabeth Taylor
Opalite
Father Figure
Eldest Daughter
Ruin the Friendship
Actually Romantic
Wish List
Wood
CANCELLED!
Honey
The Life of a Showgirl, featuring Sabrina Carpenter