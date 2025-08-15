UMG CEO Grainge Pushes Back Against Drake Discovery Request in Defamation Case

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge has formally denied allegations from Drake’s legal team that he played a personal role in approving the Kendrick Lamar diss track “Not Like Us,” which triggered the rapper’s defamation lawsuit.

In a letter filed this week in federal court and obtained by Music Business Worldwide, Grainge emphasized that, as CEO, he is not involved in day-to-day decisions regarding individual track releases, cover art, or promotional strategies. He also highlighted UMG’s substantial investments in Drake’s career, including acquiring the bulk of his recording catalog and music publishing rights.

Grainge described Drake’s discovery request—which seeks communications and contracts related to Lamar’s track—as an attempt to consume UMG’s resources and potentially gain leverage in negotiations.

“Given my role, I am accustomed (and unfortunately largely resigned) to personal attacks,” Grainge wrote. “A frequent strategy of UMG’s litigation opponents is to attempt to waste my and UMG’s time and resources with discovery of the sort that Drake is seeking here—either to gain media attention or to force commercial renegotiation or financial concessions.”

The filing underscores ongoing tension between Drake and his longtime label, reflecting broader legal and business disputes in the music industry over artist-label relationships and intellectual property control.