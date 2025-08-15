Waymo Adds Spotify

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alphabet’s self-driving taxi service Waymo announced a new integration with Spotify allowing Waymo riders to access their Spotify accounts to play music during their robotaxi trip.

The integration, which has been launched in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, allows Waymo riders to access their Spotify account and playlists through Waymo’s onboard touchscreen computers.

Users can either add their account information in the Waymo app, or through a scanable QR code from the car’s screens during transport.

According to Google, access to the account will end at the conclusion of the trip. During the ride, only the person who hailed the ride can choose the songs, but Spotify users with premium accounts can start jam sessions during rides, allowing other Spotify users to add tracks to the queue.

While the initial rollout of the integration is only available in select markets, Waymo announced plans to bring the technology to other regions in the near future.