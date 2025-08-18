Club Passim Announces The Third Annual Lilith Fair Imagined Event

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Club Passim announced the details of the third annual Reimagining Lilith Fair, a live music event that pays tribute to the famed feminist music festival with a focus on the local music scene.

Curated and hosted by queer, Boston singer-songwriter Naomi Westwater, the event will feature conversations on intersectional feminism in the arts, original music, and 90s cover songs from spoken word artist Amanda Shea, queer musician, writer and activist Evan Greer, Naomi Westwater, and Berklee College of Music student and artist Analise.

“I’m thrilled for the 3rd annual Reimagining Lilith Fair at Club Passim,” says Naomi Westwater. “We’re continuing to honor the feminist scene of the 90s with a local, and intersectional lens for today. We’re uplifting voices that were not centered in the first three waves of feminism, and also having a lot of fun playing the songs we all love. We plan to bring the audience along as we travel back in time and also think ahead to our future.”

The show is part of The Folk Collective, a two-year Passim initative that provides artist development, mentorship, and performance opportunities while helping to keep folk traditions live in the community.

Reimagining Lilith Fair will take place at Club Passim on September 27. Tickets are on sale now at the club’s box office.