Corpus Christi’s American Bank Center To Be Renamed Hilliard Center Under New Sponsorship Deal

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (CelebrityAccess) — American Bank Center, home to Texas A&M–Corpus Christi Islanders men’s and women’s NCAA basketball teams, will be renamed the Hilliard Center under a new naming rights sponsorship deal with the prominent legal firm Hilliard Law.

The soon-to-be Hilliard Center is a 10,000-capacity venue that first opened in 2004 and also encompasses the 2,500-capacity Selena Auditorium and the American Bank Center Convention Center.

The agreement, which takes effect September 1, was secured on behalf of the City of Corpus Christi by Oak View Group’s Global Partnerships division.

Based in Corpus Christi, Hilliard Law was founded as a one-person firm in 1986 and has since grown into a nationally recognized practice with more than 100 employees.

“For four decades, Hilliard Law has demonstrated a deep commitment to Corpus Christi, and this partnership is a powerful testament to their continued investment in the local community,” said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships, Oak View Group. “We are proud to collaborate on this groundbreaking agreement, which underscores our shared dedication to the growth, vitality, and long-term success of Corpus Christi.”

“This year marks 40 years of giving back to this community through the practice of law and countless hours of volunteer work,” said Catherine Hilliard, partner and co-owner. “Giving is not something we only do on holidays or for recognition. It’s a way of life for our family and our firm.”

She added, “We’re honored to carry on American Bank’s legacy of excellence, and we’re committed to upholding the same high standards of hospitality, entertainment, and community focus that have made this venue such a beloved part of Corpus Christi.”