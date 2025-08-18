Morgan Feldman Joins The Wall Group To Lead Nashville Expansion

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Wall Group announced the launch of a new office in Nashville and the addition of Morgan Feldman who will oversee the new venture as Managing Director.

“Nashville continues to grow as a leading destination for music, culture, and live entertainment, generating a demand for artists who can bring creative visions to life like never before,” said Kate Stirling, SVP and Co-Head of Fashion Representation at WME Fashion.

“Under Morgan’s leadership, we’re excited to expand our Nashville roster and collaborate with our WME colleagues to create new opportunities for clients across The Wall Group,” said Jeni Rose, SVP and Co-Head of Fashion Representation at WME Fashion.

Feldman brings almost two decades of experience to her new role. She began her career at WME as an agent trainee before spending a decade in artist management at Vector Management and SB Projects. In 2024, she moved to Forward Artists and helped to open the agency’s Nashville office as a director.

At launch, Wall Group Nashville’s client roster includes: Amber Cannon, Ashley Whaler, Cherie Kilchrist, Chris Bear, Jessica Candage, Jessica Miller, Kelly Henderson, Lindsey Dupuis, Mari Brown, Marz Collins, Oliva Rose, Stef Colvin, and Tarryn Feldman.

The Wall Group is a part of WME Fashion, whose diverse and robust global portfolio includes Art + Commerce and IMG Models.