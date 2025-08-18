Ray Stevens Announces Plans To Sell CabaRay, His Nashville Concert Venue

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — After suffering a heart attack in July, Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens announced plans to sell his West Nashville concert venue.

The venue, known as CabaRay, spans 35,000 square feet and seats more than 700 fans. It also includes a backstage production area with dressing rooms, a lobby, a bar and kitchen, ticketing offices, a state-of-the-art studio, and office space.

Additionally, the facility offers parking for 300 vehicles as well as accommodations for several tour buses.

“At 86 and with my recent health problems, it’s probably time to slow down, and selling CabaRay is the first step,” Stevens said. “But in the interim, I still plan on doing shows once I’m fully recovered. I still have a lot I want to do in the recording studio, so I’ll focus my energy there, along with making videos to go with the music from time to time.”

“I’d like to see someone buy it and have as much fun here as I’ve had,” Stevens added.

In addition to announcing his plans to sell the venue, Stevens also provided a health update following what he described as a “mild” cardiac arrest in July.

He said he underwent minimally invasive heart surgery in a Nashville hospital, followed later in the month by a second procedure in which doctors placed two stents to clear additional blockages.

Stevens was able to return home to rest after several days in a rehabilitation facility.