Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin, Ricky Martin to Perform at 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin, and Ricky Martin are among the first wave of performers announced for the 2025 Video Music Awards, set for September 7 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The show will be hosted by hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes and broadcast live on CBS and MTV, with streaming available on Paramount+.

Other performers announced in the initial lineup include Alex Warren, DJ Snake, and SOMBR. Both Warren and SOMBR are nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s VMAs, alongside The Marías, Lola Young, Ella Langley, and Gigi Perez.

In addition to hosting, Busta Rhymes will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Ricky Martin will be honored with the first-ever Latin Icon Award.