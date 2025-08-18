The International Songwriting Competition Announces The Judge Panel For 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) revealed the panel of judges who will choose the top songwriters for the 2025 edition of the long-running competition.

The judge panel for 2025 includes a roster of noted recording artists, songwriters and producers, and senior-level executives drawn from across some of the world’s best-known music companies, including Sony, Capitol, Republic, Arista and more.

“Bringing together this year’s judges is like assembling a dream team of music visionaries,” said Candace Avery, Founder of the International Songwriting Competition (ISC). “Their diverse artistry and global influence not only elevate the prestige of ISC, but also give songwriters an unparalleled opportunity to have their music heard by the very people shaping today’s musical landscape.”

Founded in 2002, the ISC is open to both professional and amateur songwriters and for 2025 will award more than $150,000 in cash and prizes, including a $25,000 Grand Prize. Notable alumni of the competition include Tones and I (“Dance Monkey”), Vance Joy (“Riptide”), Gotye, Bastille, Gregory Porter, Passenger, Nate Smith, Coco Jones, For King & Country, Kehlani, Jordan Adetunji, The Band Perry, Fantastic Negrito, and many, many more.

The complete list of judges for 2025

Recording Artists: Jason Mraz; Tom Waits; Gavin Rossdale (Bush); Andy Grammer; Elle King; Ryan Adams; Desmond Child; Cody Jinks; Fetty Wap; Armin Van Buuren; Nancy Wilson (Heart); Kristian Bush (Sugarland); Waka Flocka Flame; Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds; Above & Beyond; Fantastic Negrito; Sidewalk Prophets; Ian Felice (The Felice Brothers); Deon Cole; Glen Ballard; Kevin Roldan; James Adam Shelley; Topic; Tom Hambridge; Tracy Nelson; Arooj Aftab; Antonio Vergara; Nampa Basico; Steve Lilywhite; Seph Schleuter; Lonnie Liston Smith; Jordan St. Cyr; Danilo Perez; Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane); Stanley Jordan; Carter Burwell; James McNally; Ashwin Batish; Jack DeJohnette; Gordon Goodwin; Nicholas Gunn; Tom Green (Comedian); Josh Johnson (Comedian); Sommore (Comedian)

Industry Professionals: John Doelp (Sr. VP of A&R Operations, Columbia Records); Alexandria Dollar (Sr. Dir. of A&R, Capitol Christian Music Group/Motown Gospel); Txema Rosique (VP of A&R, Sony Music Latin); Josh Berkman (Sr. VP of A&R, Republic Records); Peter Strickland (General Mgr., BBR Music Group); Bruce Iglauer (Founder/President, Alligator Records); Daniel Glass (President/Founder, Glassnote Records); Richard Stumpf (CEO/Founder, Hawkeye Music Group); Ed Vetri (President, Wind-Up Records); Golnar Khosrowshahi (President, Reservoir Media Management); Kim Buie (A&R Consultant); Jacob Edgar (Founder, Cumbancha); Matt D’Arduini (Sr. VP of A&R /GM, Last Nite Records/Arista Records); Jodie Cammidge (Managing Dir., Polydor Label Group); Joel Timen (VP of A&R and Publishing, Curb/Word Entertainment); Steven Rosen (President/Creative Marketing and Music Publishing, Regime Music Group); Justin Prager (Sr. Dir. of Programming, VEVO); Jon Cohen (President, Big Noise Music Group); Cesar Gomez Montoya (A&R, Codiscos); Anita Chinkes-Ratner (EVP/Creative Music Strategy, Paramount); Anton Powers (Head of A&R, Ministry of Sound); Cory Robbins (Founder/President, Robbins Entertainment); Michael Peek (Gen. Mgr., Armada Music Publishing); Jacqueline Post (Head of Publishing, Connection Music Publishing); Leib Ostrow (Founder/CEO, Music For Little People); Julie Hurwitz (Founder/CEO, Songbird Creative); Katherine Dines (Advisory Board and Magic Penny Award Chair, Children’s Music Network); Julie Nakahara (Editor/Gen. Mgr., Hot Diggity Media); Claire S. Green (President, Parents’ Choice Foundation); Benjamin Groff (President, Brill Building Music Publishing); Tamara Conniff (CEO/Partner, AMR Songs); Carl Caprioglio (Founder/CEO, Oglio Entertainment); Elena Epstein (Dir., National Parenting Product Awards); Sarah Wanstall (Production Mgr., ARC Music Productions)