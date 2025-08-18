Winner At Outside Lands Fest Is A Must-Use App for Indie Musicians

(Hypebot) — 38 teams competed in the Outside LLMs Music & AI Buildathon, held alongside San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival. The winner Hear Me Out is a my new favorite must use app for indie musicians.

Hear Me Out uses AI to analyze an artist’s music and online presence to find their “authentic brand.” Then it creates a marketing plan that shows how to use their brand to reach superfans. I tried it with an artist I know well and the results were impressive.

The winning team, who hail from Canada, Jamaica, and India, didn’t know each other prior to the event and first connected online using Outside LLMs’ custom collaboration signup.

Created Using Vibe Coding

Like all the Outside LLMs Music & AI Buildathon entries, Here Me Out was created using Lovable vibe coding tools.

Vibe coding is AI-assisted software development that generates code and build apps based on natural language prompts. Without vibe coding and platforms like Lovable.dev many music and musician related apps might never be build because they lack mass appeal.

“This is the future of how culture will be built,” said MC Hammer, one of the event’s celebrity judges alongside will.i.am, Jane Manchun Wong, Josh Constine, and Chris Messina. “With vibe-coding, you can speak an idea into existence.”

Top Contenders

Other notable contenders include:

AutoMix, a virtual mixing console in the cloud

FestFlow, which curates a daily schedule for Outside Lands attendees based on their music taste,

FanFunnel, which helps musicians convert fans into customers

Outside Cam, which turns your phone into an Outside Lands interactive photo booth

MemoryWeaver, which transforms music based on emotional resonance of personal memories

My early favorite based on future potential was Tribe. “Touring feels overwhelming because you’re doing everything alone,” read the pitch. “We handle the logistics, negotiations, and planning so you can focus on what you do best.”

Check out my pick for must use app for indie musicians, Hear Me Out for free.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists