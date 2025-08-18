Wyatt Ellis Signs Global Publishing Deal with Limited Edition Music and Warner Chappell

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — IBMA-nominated rising bluegrass star Wyatt Ellis has signed a global publishing administration deal with Los Angeles–based Limited Edition Music Publishing, in partnership with Warner Chappell Music.

At just 16, Ellis—raised near the Great Smoky Mountains in Maryville, Tennessee—has already established himself in the bluegrass, Americana, folk, and country scenes. Happy Valley, his debut album, entered at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and featured original instrumentals composed by Ellis.

He has shared the stage with artists including Dierks Bentley, Sam Bush, Dailey & Vincent, Vince Gill, Jim Lauderdale, Del McCoury, Mark O’Connor, Peter Rowan, Billy Strings, Marty Stuart, and Molly Tuttle, among others.

The new agreement covers Ellis’ full catalog, including recent releases and upcoming compositions. Limited Edition will support his continued growth as an artist through sync opportunities and creative collaborations across multiple platforms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wyatt Ellis to the Limited Edition family,” said Greg Sowders and Marc Wilson, Co-Founders/Co-Presidents of Limited Edition. “His playing is as deeply soulful as it is technically brilliant, and his songwriting reflects wisdom well beyond his years. Wyatt represents the future of bluegrass and country music, and we’re honored to be part of his journey.”

“Wyatt’s partnership with Limited Edition/Warner Chappell marks the perfect next step in his career,” added Ellis’ manager Neil Mason of Red Light. “The partnership unlocks opportunities in Nashville, Los Angeles, and beyond, connecting him with top-tier co-writes and creative collaborations. Since first picking up a mandolin, Wyatt’s growth as a songwriter, artist, and instrumentalist has been nothing short of remarkable. With the Limited Edition and Warner Chappell teams curating sessions for his upcoming solo album, Wyatt is poised for his most impactful chapter yet.”