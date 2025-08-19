A2IM Hires Grey Gordon as Communications and Digital Marketing Manager; Announces Membership Promotions

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the hire of Grey Gordon as the new Communications and Digital Marketing Manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grey Gordon to the A2IM team as our new Communications and Digital Marketing Manager,” said Richard James Burgess, President & CEO of A2IM. “Grey brings a dynamic blend of creativity, experience, and a deep understanding of the independent music community. Her passion for storytelling and strategic communication will play a vital role in amplifying the voices of our members and advancing A2IM’s mission. We look forward to the energy and innovation she will bring to our organization.”

“I’m so excited and honored to be joining the A2IM team,” said Gordon. “Independent music has always played a meaningful role in my life, and I look forward to helping expand the visibility of our members and community.”

Grey brings a decade of marketing experience with a focus on branding and digital strategy to her new role at A2IM. She previously served as Creative Director and Digital Director at Brooklyn Basement, as well as manager for indie pop duo Oshima Brothers. She began her career at Asthmatic Kitty Records, collaborating with the independent label’s roster of artists.

Additionally, A2IM announced the promotion of Chirag Patel, formerly Membership Director, to Senior Director, Membership, and Emmaline McCourt, formerly Membership Manager, to Membership Director.

As Director of Membership, Emmaline continues to onboard and support the association’s diverse label members. She also represents A2IM at conferences worldwide, speaking on panels and hosting presentations to share the organization’s mission. In summer 2024, she took over the mentorship program, which has served more than 700 music industry professionals since its inception.

Emmaline previously held roles at Qobuz, Mute, Beggars Group, Forced Exposure, and WZBC, bringing a wide breadth of experience that informs her advising of A2IM label members. She is also active in the wider industry as a member of the Recording Academy’s New York Chapter Member Engagement Committee and the NOLA MusiCon Advisory Board.