Adrian Vandenberg Cancels UK/Ireland Run

(CelebrityAccess) — Dutch rock icon Adrian Vandenberg has announced the cancellation of his upcoming UK and Ireland tour, citing financial challenges.

In a social media post, Vandenberg explained that a former tour manager “made huge financial and logistical miscalculations” when planning the October run, making it impossible to move forward.

“This is absolutely not our choice. Our ex-manager made huge financial and logistical miscalculations when he set up this tour last year, and that makes it totally impossible to do this tour coming October,” Vandenberg wrote.

He added that, despite efforts with his new management to salvage the dates, the problems were too significant to resolve in time. “Since we only found out about the details of this mess recently, it just wasn’t possible to fix everything properly before October.”

Vandenberg apologized to his British and Irish fans and confirmed that a rescheduled tour is being planned for the first quarter of 2026.

“Honestly, as our Irish and British friends know, I was really looking forward to finally touring their islands again under the ‘My Whitesnake Years’ flag to celebrate the 35th anniversary of ‘Whitesnake at Donington.’ But we’ll have to be a bit more patient—we want to do it properly and offer the quality shows we always aim for, and which you deserve,” he said.