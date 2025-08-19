Denmark’s Fermaten To Undergo A Major Refurb

HERNING, DK (VIP-BOOKING) — Live music venue Fermaten in Herning is set for a major renovation and expansion, with construction expected to begin in January 2026.

The project will involve demolishing the historic building at Smallegade 4, which, while deemed preservation-worthy, no longer meets the venue’s needs.

According to Fermaten’s manager and booker, Nicki Quist, the current facilities are inadequate, particularly for the volunteers who help run the venue. The new plans call for upgraded spaces designed to streamline logistics and improve the working environment.

Earlier this week, Herning Municipality’s Planning and Housing Committee approved the demolition. Built in the early 1900s as part of a knitwear factory by Niels Krøjgaard, Smallegade 4 was rated at “medium-high” value on the Danish Agency for Culture and Palaces’ scale. Though recognized as an industrial heritage site, it was not listed, clearing the way for redevelopment.

The project will also prioritize reusing as much material from the demolished façade as possible, a requirement tied to funding from the Realdania foundation.

Once completed, Fermaten’s new facilities will support a range of cultural activities while maintaining the venue’s role as a key hub for both local and international touring acts in Herning.