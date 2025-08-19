Ernie Isley And Mick Fleetwood Close Out Maui Fest Raising $200K For Lahaina Fire Relief

MAUI, HI (CelebrityAccess) – The Hua Momona Foundation (HMF), responsible for serving over 80,000 hot, fresh meals to date for those impacted by the Lahaina Fires, celebrated their second annual Maui Music and Food Experience (MMFE), on Friday, August 15th and Saturday, August 16th at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.

MMFE raised over $200,000 for HMF’s on-island charitable efforts, which include distributing fresh local produce and hot meals, facilitating housing replacement, supporting mental healthcare programs, and cultivating a new West Maui youth music program, the Hua Momona Youth Ukulele Ensemble and Music Program. To kick off the celebration, HMF hosted a benefit dinner at Hua Momona Farm on August 13 featuring chefs and musicians from the tour, along with an exciting auction and paddle raise, cultivating over $100k for the foundation.

Founder of Hua Momona Foundation and Farm, Gary Grube, said: “Maui has once again shown us a tremendous amount of aloha, showing up in full force for the final night, which was a sellout.”

MMFE’s Festival Director Anthony Moseley said: “The Maui Music and Food Experience demonstrated the healing powers of music, food, and community. We are honored to be joined by so many talented artists and chefs who have become a part of our ohana. The Hua Momona Foundation is committed to Lahaina’s recovery and thrilled to be launching a new youth music program as the next phase in our vision for holistic development.”

With over 1,000 guests across the two nights, the event welcomed exhilarating fan favorites each night, including the Hawaiian National Heritage Award-winning slack-key guitarist Led Kaapana, the powerful pairing of What Mongoose? (The Rolling Stones contributor Bernard Fowler, Nicholas Tremulis, and Naiwi Teruya), Hawaiian icon Paula Fuga (Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley collaborator), the women-dominated group Maui Taiko Drums, and an explosive, conclusive performance from Kanekoa on Friday, August 15.

On Saturday’s sold-out show, the event featured Hawaii’s Reggae Ambassador Marty Dread, chef and musician Frank Orrall (of Poi Dog Pondering and Thievery Corporation), beloved Hawaiian artist Tavana, and Maui-based band Brown Chicken Brown Cow. To close out the night, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk was joined by special guests Mick Fleetwood, Ernie Isley, Bernard Fowler, and Wayne Baker Brooks for a lively Jimi Hendrix tribute.

“It’s amazing that people on the level of Ernie, Ivan, Bernard, Mick Fleetwood, and more artists from the mainland put their talents together to support Lahaina,” said Tavana, an Oahu-born performing artist. “Not only are the people of Maui coming together, but people from around the world are coming together. I’m really thankful to be a part of that.”

In addition to musical performances, the event also spotlighted celebrated chefs and their culinary artistry, led by local Hua Momona Farm Chef Zach Laidlaw, a champion of sustainable agriculture and immersive dining whose standout performance as a finalist on Next Level Chef highlighted his deep connection to Maui’s land and flavors. Joining him was Next Level Chef Season 3 winner Gabrielle Chappel, World Rice Champion Chef Ryan Von Smith (Chef Von), Wailea Beach Resort’s Charles Andres, chef and musician Frank Orrall, and Pastry Chef Hannah Stanchfield.

Maui Music and Food Experience Signature Dishes included:

• Chef Zach’s Sesame Seed Crusted Ahi

• Chef Gabi’s Stir-Fried Mushroom Saimin

• Chef Von’s Wagyu Beef & Truffle Loco Moco over Fried Rice

• Chef Charles’ Cabbage Wrapped Fresh Catch

• Chef Frank’s Kula Pork Plate

• Chef Hannah’s Cannoli & Cream Puff Station: Ube-Vanilla Bean, Passion Fruit Curd, Dark Chocolate, and Coconut Custard

“This event has shown me how to stay positive and keep pushing forward,” said Chef Zach Laidlaw, Executive Chef and Head Farmer, Hua Momona Farms. “We’re all in this together. It’s all about community and collaboration.”

Following the success of Maui’s event this year, MMFE is expanding to Chicago on November 7, 2025 — bringing a taste of the islands and the spirit of aloha to new audiences (more details to come).