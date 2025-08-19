Jason Aldean Inducted into SoundExchange Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Digital royalty collection and distribution platform SoundExchange announced that Jason Aldean has become the latest recipient of the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.

Aldean was presented with the honor in recognition of his accomplishments as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s history. The accolade comes as Aldean achieved his 30th career #1 single.

“Jason Aldean is an honest-to-goodness, American-made country music icon,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “From landing a chart-topping hit with ‘Why’ to his latest, ‘Whiskey Drink,’ he has consistently grown and reshaped the genre, evolving into the passionate, anthemic voice he is known as today. We are delighted to honor Jason Aldean with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

“I’m honored to receive the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award and appreciate all that SoundExchange does to protect and champion the creative community,” added Aldean.

Aldean was presented with the award following a sold-out performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena as part of his Full Throttle Nashville tour.