Jason Aldean Partners With 13-Year-Old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel Raising $200k For Heroes For Children

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated, award-winning entertainer Jason Aldean’s FULL THROTTLE Tour made its sold-out stop in Houston, TX Friday (8/15) at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, but not before making a very important local stop. Before taking to the stage, Aldean joined Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, members of the Houston Astros baseball team, and families, staff and children from Texas-based non-profit Heroes for Children for a full day of mini-golf at Puttshack and baseball fun before the Full Throttle show that evening. Aldean, in partnership with Full Throttle tour sponsor Patriot Mobile, also presented a surprise check for $200,000 to Heroes for Children, thanking them for all they do and thanking DJ for bringing his awareness to the organization.

The event was the culmination of initial outreach online by 13-year-old DJ Daniel, a cancer fighter and Houston native, who made a video plea earlier this year asking, “Hey, does anybody know Jason Aldean? Because we’re trying to do a country show down here to raise money for kids with cancer.” Aldean saw the video while he happened to be with his friend and fellow artist Darius Rucker, so they responded here, with Jason promising to meet the teen and help his mission.

In addition to hosting the event at Puttshack mini golf, Aldean also worked with the Houston Astros, who came to the table in a big way, offering kids a chance to attend batting practice including meet-and-greets on site with some of its players and free tickets to a future Astros game, ahead of Aldean’s sold-out show that evening. Hall of Famers Roger Clemens and Jeff Bagwell were in attendance, playing golf and taking pictures with families battling pediatric cancer. Later that evening at the Full Throttle Houston show, DJ made a surprise on-stage appearance to share his story of how Heroes for Children helped him, encouraging fans to also get involved, and also telling a few jokes that had the crowd roaring.

DJ, who suffers from a rare form of brain and spinal cancer was told almost 8 years ago that he had about 5 months to live, and after battling cancer and undergoing more than a dozen surgeries, has since spent countless hours working to raise awareness and funds in the fight against childhood cancer and Texas non-profit Heroes for Children. Co-founded by Jenny Lawson and Larissa Linton, who both lost children to cancer, Heroes For Children helps to ensure no family faces childhood cancer alone.