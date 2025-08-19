Jonas Group Publishing Signs Grammy-Nominated Songwriter And Producer Aaron Gillespie

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Widely recognized for his pivotal role as a member of the world-renowned, Grammy-nominated rock band Underoath, songwriter/artist/producer Aaron Gillespie has signed with Jonas Group Publishing. His success with Underoath not only led to the founding of his band The Almost – which enjoyed a Top 10 alternative radio single – but also paved the way for Gillespie to further hone his skills as a songwriter and producer after relocating to Nashville, Tennessee.

Gillespie’s versatility has made waves on Music Row, where he has collaborated with top writers and artists across genres. He co-wrote and performed on “Demon or Ghost” with Mitchell Tenpenny, penned “Hereditary” with Cassadee Pope and produced and co-wrote “Long Live Country Music” and “Heaven Is A Honky Tonk” with platinum-selling artist and songwriter Raelynn and many others. His production works extend to major record labels including Big Loud and Big Machine Label Group.

“Aaron brings a rare combination of authenticity, passion, and creative range that inspires everyone in the room,” said Jonas Group Publishing President Leslie T. DiPiero. “From rock stages around the world to intimate songwriter circles in Nashville, he’s done it all – and he does it with heart. We’re honored to be part of his next chapter.”

“I’m excited and honored to be a part of the family at Jonas,” said Gillespie. “It feels like an actual family, and the attention to detail they have – and the honesty about what you’re making – is unparalleled. Leslie DiPiero and team have truly made me believe in myself as a writer and producer, and I’m so ready to see where this all takes us.”

Gillespie’s signing follows a series of high-profile additions to Jonas Group Publishing, including the acquisition of a significant portion of the Jonas Brothers’ catalog, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Rhett Akins, multi-genre hitmaker Julia Michaels, Justin Ebach, RaeLynn and more.