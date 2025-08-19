Myles Morgan Signs With WME For Global Representation

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Rising country artist Myles Morgan has signed with WME, the world’s leading entertainment agency, for global representation across all areas.

A Birmingham, Alabama native, Morgan blends heartfelt storytelling with Southern grit and charm. Morgan builds a grassroots following by playing bars and festivals across the Southeast, including performances at Flora-Bama, Iron City and the Carolina Country Music Festival. His self-penned songs “Nobody’s Fault But Yours” and “Jon Boat or a Yacht” have earned over a million streams, with more on the way as he readies his debut EP.

“Signing with WME is a dream come true,” shares Morgan. “I’ve been grinding it out on the road and in the studio, and to now have a team behind me that believes in where I’m headed – it means everything. I’m just getting started.”

“Myles has that winning combination of authenticity, work ethic and natural talent that resonates immediately,” adds WME’s Kevin Meads. “He’s already built something special from the ground up, and we’re thrilled to be part of the team helping take it to the next level.”

Morgan recently took the stage at Losers during CMA Fest 2025 and released “I Still Got It” in advance of his debut EP, which will arrive later this year.