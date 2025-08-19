NIVA Live Policy Summit Aims To ‘Strengthen The Ecosystem’

(Hypebot) — The Nation Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA) will host the NIVA Live Policy Summit on October 15 -16 at the HI-FI in Indianapolis. The conference will bring together industry stakeholders and policymakers. Its aim is to “strengthen the live music and performance ecosystem.”

The independent live music sector is under growing pressure caused by rising costs and increased competition. This includes competition from concert giant Live Nation. The recently released NIVA State of Live report showed 64% of surveyed stages were not profitable.

The goal of the NIVA Live Policy Summit is to provide a forum to develop best practices and explore policy solutions. Additionally, it aims to forge stronger coalitions to support independent live venues, festivals, and promoters at local, state, and national levels.

“NIVA’s work in states and localities has become the heart and soul of our advocacy,” said Stephen Parker, NIVA Executive Director. “We can’t think of a better place and a better time for stages, artists, music industry professionals, and policymakers to come together and finalize a plan to ensure statehouses and city halls are equipped with policies in 2026 to protect independent venues, strengthen local music ecosystems, and keep live entertainment thriving in every community.”

Space is limited, so priority registration is reserved for NIVA members, independent live entertainment stakeholders, and policymakers. Additional invitations are extended as space allows. Remaining tickets, if available, will be released to the public later.

NIVA Live Policy Summit programming

State of Live: Why Live Entertainment Policy Matters : Examining the impact and challenges of the independent live sector, nationally and in Indiana.

: Examining the impact and challenges of the independent live sector, nationally and in Indiana. Sustaining Live: State Incentives and Live Performance Funds : How funding programs and legislative innovations can strengthen music ecosystems.

: How funding programs and legislative innovations can strengthen music ecosystems. Ticketing 101: The Landscape and Legislation : An introduction to the live event ticketing system, market challenges, and current policy debates.

: An introduction to the live event ticketing system, market challenges, and current policy debates. Cities and Live Policy: Strategies for partnering with local governments on zoning, sound ordinances, infrastructure, cultural planning, and more.

Strategies for partnering with local governments on zoning, sound ordinances, infrastructure, cultural planning, and more. Navigating the Performance Rights Organizations’ Licensing Landscape : Practical guidance for managing the PRO process.

: Practical guidance for managing the PRO process. Growing the Coalition for Change: Building bipartisan, cross-sector coalitions to achieve meaningful live entertainment policy wins.

Learn more about the NIVA Live Policy Summit and register here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.