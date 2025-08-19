Seth Shomes Unveils New Divisions and Leadership Upgrades at DADP

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Day After Day Productions (DADP) founder and CEO Seth Shomes announced a strategic restructuring of the company, including the launch of a dedicated Casinos, Corporates, and Colleges division and a round of senior promotions.

The new division will be led by Shomes and Aidan Flynn, along with Jordan Golenberg, who has been appointed Director. Golenberg, who began his career at CAA, joined DADP two years ago and has advanced from assistant to agent before assuming his new role.

“As I transition my focus within the casino industry, it’s incredibly gratifying to see my son, Aidan, step into this leadership role. I couldn’t be prouder,” said Shomes. “Aidan was employee #1 when I re-launched DADP in April 2021, and his promotion is a direct reflection of his dedication, growth, and the praise I consistently hear from industry peers.”

“Jordan’s journey is a prime example of the career trajectory we aim to provide,” Shomes added. “He has that special ‘It Factor’ that instantly connects with clients and buyers. The sky is the limit for him.”

In addition to the Casinos, Corporates, and Colleges division, DADP has also launched a Theater / PAC / Symphony division, led by Senior Agent and leadership group member Michelle Scarbrough as Head, with Olivia Bentley as Director.

Scarbrough, who has been with DADP since its launch and brings 25 years of ICM experience, will pair her expertise with Bentley’s fresh perspective, having joined DADP in 2023. “Michelle’s deep knowledge and Olivia’s creativity make a powerful combination,” Shomes said. “One of our favorite words at DADP is ‘collaboration,’ and I’m excited to see them excel as a team.”

DADP also announced the promotion of Marcus Greenstein to Head of Fairs. Greenstein, who joined the company in 2022 after graduating from Tulane University, has played a significant role in the agency’s growth. Josh Jones has been elevated to Director of Central Services & Senior Booking Coordinator. Jones, who first joined as an intern in 2023, recently earned his master’s degree before moving into a full-time role earlier this year.

Additionally, veteran agent Jordan Burger will consult with DADP as a Senior Agent. With more than 25 years of industry experience at The Agency Group, Madison House, and Reliant Talent Agency, Burger will focus on Festivals, Cruises, and Destination Events while contributing across the agency.

“Jordan is beloved in the industry for his friendly demeanor and relentless determination. We are lucky to have him,” Shomes said.