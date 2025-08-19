The Trey Anastasio Announces North American Tour

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Phish co-founder Trey Anastasio announced plans for a headlining U.S. tour with the Trey Anastasio Band.

The run kicks off with a two-night stand at Denver, CO’s Mission Ballroom on November 14-15 and concludes with a trio of sold-out shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City from November 28-30.

Additional shows are scheduled for Cincinnati, Detroit, Akron, and Syracuse, among other markets.

Trey Anastasio Band features drummer Russ Lawton, bassist Dezron Douglas, keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, and percussionist Cyro Baptista, as well as a full horn section that includes trombonist/vocalist Natalie Cressman, tenor saxophonist/vocalist Kenneth Whalum, and trumpeter/vocalist Jennifer Hartswick.

TREY ANASTASIO BAND – US TOUR 2025

14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

15 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

17 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Theater

18 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

19 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

21 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

23 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

25 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

30 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre * (SOLD OUT)