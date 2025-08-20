Argentine Songstress Nisi Signs With Warner Music Latina

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Argentine singer-songwriter NISI has officially signed with Warner Music Latina, marking a major milestone in her fast-rising career. The powerhouse vocalist and performer – known for blending Afrobeat rhythms with Spanish lyrics – will release her first single under the label, “KUME,” on August 21.

Managed by Move Management, NISI represents a bold, fresh voice in the Latin American music scene, offering a genre-defying sound that’s as joyful as it is magnetic.

“I’m writing this with tears in my eyes – you have no idea how long I’ve waited for this moment,” NISI shares. “Thank you for still being here. Dream, move, go to that audition, post that video. I heard more ‘no’s than ‘yes’s – you never know where life will take you.”

“We’re so proud to announce Nisi’s signing, a talented artist with a bright future ahead of her. Her authenticity, creativity, and passion mark the beginning of a new journey that we’re very excited to embark on together. As her team, this partnership not only celebrates her art, but also our mission to continue driving new local voices to the world,” says Sebastián Carlomagno, co-founder of Grand Move Records.

“Nisi represents an inspiring artistic evolution: from sharing covers from her room to collaborating in the most prestigious studios in Miami alongside internationally renowned producers. Her fresh and authentic proposal fuses Afro beats with positive messages that genuinely resonate with a new generation.” – Francisco Granados, SVP A&R Warner Music Latina

Known for her sensual, rhythmic take on Afrobeat in Spanish, NISI has spent years building her artistry from the ground up – starting at just 15 years old. She has trained extensively in singing, dancing, and songwriting, while gaining early experience opening for major acts at iconic venues such as Movistar Arena and Luna Park. Her music blends confidence, emotion, and movement, capturing the spirit of a new generation of Latin artists.

Born Agostina Nisi on December 3, 2003, in Villa Urquiza, Buenos Aires, NISI knew from the age of seven that music was her calling. She began studying voice, later picking up guitar and ukulele, and never stopped pursuing her craft. In 2019, she caught the attention of Latin pop stars like Tini, Sebastián Yatra, and Morat, who shared her vocal covers on social media – launching her into the hearts of millions of teenagers across the region.