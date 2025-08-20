Autoheart Reschedules U.S. Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British indie-pop band Autoheart announced the rescheduling of the first leg their U.S. tour with dates now set to kick off at Houston’s Echo Lunge & Music Hall on October 30th.

In a statement announcing the schedule change, the band cited logistical reasons for the shift.

“We’ve got some tough news – due to logistical reasons totally beyond our control, some of the Heartlands Tour shows have had to move, a couple of venues have changed, and sadly a handful of dates couldn’t be rescheduled.

If you already have a ticket, and your date has been affected, you’ll hear directly from your venue or ticket seller. Refunds for cancelled shows will be automatic, and tickets for rescheduled dates will remain valid.

We’re so sorry for the disruption – thank you for sticking with us while we work this out. The tour is still happening, and we can’t wait to see you soon.”

The band, which features Jody Gadsden (vocals), Barney JC (guitars/bass) and Simon Neilson (piano/keys), is touring in support of their latest album Heartlands, which dropped last week via O/R Records.